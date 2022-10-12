UrduPoint.com

Oil Supplied To German Refineries Via Druzhba 'Given Technical Capabilities' - Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Oil Supplied to German Refineries Via Druzhba 'Given Technical Capabilities' - Operator

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Oil is supplied from Poland to German refineries after the accident at the Druzhba oil pipeline "taking into account technical capabilities," Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said on Wednesday.

"PERN is in constant contact with German partners receiving raw materials through the Druzhba pipeline in connection with the depressurization of one of the strings of the western pipeline, through which oil is supplied to German customers. Deliveries are carried out taking into account technical capabilities," the operator said in a statement.

