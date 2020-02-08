Oil Supplies to Belarus Will be Carried Out on Existing Commercial Basis - Kozak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russian oil supplies to Minsk will be carried out on the same commercial basis as before, Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, said Friday.

"On the same commercial basis, because we have a common market, and we have the task of eliminating the contradictions," Kozak said following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

According to Kozak, Russia will not be able to provide a discount to Belarus for oil supplies because it would require the introduction of state regulation on the domestic oil market, which is impossible.

"You know, oil prices are regulated by the market, and not administratively regulated, so this will remain the same, and we will provide all possible assistance in reaching [bilateral] commercial agreements in order to provide the Republic of Belarus with the necessary volumes of oil," he stressed.