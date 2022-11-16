Oil Supplies to Hungary Via Druzhba Pipeline Resumed at 14:09 GMT - Transneft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The pumping of oil via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of Hungary resumed at 17:09 p.m. Moscow time (14:02 GMT), Transneft spokesman Igor Demin told Sputnik to Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary have been resumed.

"Pumping resumed at 17:09," Demin confirmed.

Transneft told Sputnik on Tuesday that the pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of Hungary had been suspended due to a voltage drop in Ukraine after Russia's strikes at the country's energy facilities. Earlier in the day, Ukraine notified Transneft that it is not planning on resuming pumping oil via the Druzhba pipeline on Wednesday.