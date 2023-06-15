UrduPoint.com

Oil Supplies To Hungary Via Druzhba Pipeline Continue Without Interruptions - Szijjarto

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Oil Supplies to Hungary Via Druzhba Pipeline Continue Without Interruptions - Szijjarto

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Oil supplies to Hungary from Russia via the Druzhba oil pipeline are continuing without interruption, despite the fact that Ukraine has increased the transit fee once again, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"Almost good news is that oil supply through Ukraine is carried out smoothly, despite the fact that Ukraine has again significantly increased the transit fee," Szijjarto said on social media.

Szijjarto added that he held a meeting with Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He also said that he had held talks with the Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin.

"With my longtime colleague, the (Russian) deputy energy minister, we have worked hard to guarantee the security of Hungary's energy supply, despite external pressure... If Russian resources are cut off, Hungary's energy supply will become physically impossible," Szijjarto underscored.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Social Media Oil St. Petersburg Hungary June Media Event From

Recent Stories

Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry ..

Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry leaders, June 21-22

3 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations ..

Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations to begin in Tehran from Satur ..

8 minutes ago
 Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delay ..

Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delayed: Sherry

15 minutes ago
 NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commissio ..

NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commission in Muscat

18 minutes ago
 UAE national judo team to play three matches tomor ..

UAE national judo team to play three matches tomorrow in opening of Astana Grand ..

18 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Senate of Thailand discus ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Senate of Thailand discuss developing parliamentary rel ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.