Oil Supplies to Hungary Via Druzhba Pipeline Continue Without Interruptions - Szijjarto

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Oil supplies to Hungary from Russia via the Druzhba oil pipeline are continuing without interruption, despite the fact that Ukraine has increased the transit fee once again, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"Almost good news is that oil supply through Ukraine is carried out smoothly, despite the fact that Ukraine has again significantly increased the transit fee," Szijjarto said on social media.

Szijjarto added that he held a meeting with Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"With my longtime colleague, the (Russian) deputy energy minister, we have worked hard to guarantee the security of Hungary's energy supply, despite external pressure... If Russian resources are cut off, Hungary's energy supply will become physically impossible," Szijjarto underscored.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17.