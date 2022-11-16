Oil Supplies Via Druzhba Pipeline to Hungary Have Resumed - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary have been resumed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary have been resumed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Transneft told Sputnik on Tuesday that the pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of Hungary had been suspended due to a voltage drop in Ukraine after Russia's strikes at the country's energy facilities.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine notified Transneft that it is not planning on resuming pumping oil via the Druzhba pipeline on Wednesday.

"The technical specialists managed to carry out the work to such an extent that a few minutes ago the supply of oil through the Druzhba oil pipeline in the direction of Hungary resumed. So far, the current phase is under low pressure, but technical specialists are working to ensure that the supply is carried out again under full pressure and in normal mode," Szijjarto said on social media.