UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Supply Deficit May Occur In Second Half Of 2020, May Help To Stabilize Market - IEA

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:49 PM

Oil Supply Deficit May Occur in Second Half of 2020, May Help to Stabilize Market - IEA

Oil supply deficit may occur in the second half of 2020, as the OPEC+, as well as some of the G20 oil producing countries, will move to slash the output, and that may help to bring the market back to normal conditions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new monthly report on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Oil supply deficit may occur in the second half of 2020, as the OPEC+, as well as some of the G20 oil producing countries, will move to slash the output, and that may help to bring the market back to normal conditions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a new monthly report on Wednesday.

"The loss of this supply combined with the OPEC+ cuts will shift the market into a deficit in the second half of 2020, ensuring an end to the build-up of stocks and a return to more normal market conditions," the report noted.

The second half of 2020 may even see the demand exceeding supply even though currently the oil market suffers gravely from the falling demand and an increased output, the agency noted.

"If production does fall sharply, some oil goes into strategic stocks, and demand begins to recover, the second half of 2020 will see demand exceed supply. This will enable the market to start reducing the massive stock overhang that is building up in the first half of the year. Indeed, our current demand and supply estimates imply a stock draw of 4.7 mb/d in the second half," the IEA said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil May Stocks 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

11 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 30 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 Dea ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi-led Coalition Conducts 26 Air Raids on Yemen ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead ..

3 minutes ago

Rs.176. 8 million distributed among 13872 women un ..

3 minutes ago

EU to Set Up Task Force to Coordinate Military Ass ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.