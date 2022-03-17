Oil surges on Russia tensions

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Oil prices soared Thursday on tensions surrounding key producer Russia, as equities diverged with traders tracking also interest rate decisions and China's pledge to support volatile markets.

The price of benchmark oil contract, Brent North Sea crude, jumped more than five percent to back above $100 per barrel after Russia rejected a ruling from the UN's top court to suspend its Ukraine offensive.

"Russia's invasion is still dictating price action... given the country's global importance in terms of supply," Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar told AFP.

The fallout from the war in Ukraine could cut global economic growth by "over one percentage point" in the first year after the invasion, the OECD grouping of developed economies said in a report.

The impact "if sustained" would produce "a deep recession in Russia" and further increase global consumer price inflation by approximately 2.5 percentage points, it added.

The warning came as Russia's finance ministry said it had carried out interest payments on two foreign bonds, avoiding default for now after it was hit by unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine.

