UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Swings As Traders Weigh Virus Progress

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:05 PM

Oil swings as traders weigh virus progress

Oil prices swung in subdued trade Wednesday after a massive rally this week, with traders weighing progress in the coronavirus fight as more countries ease lockdowns against brewing China-US tensions

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Oil prices swung in subdued trade Wednesday after a massive rally this week, with traders weighing progress in the coronavirus fight as more countries ease lockdowns against brewing China-US tensions.

International benchmark Brent crude fluctuated between small gains and losses in Asian trading, and was down 0.61 percent at $30.78 a barrel in the afternoon.

The contract had surged 14 percent above $30 on Tuesday for the first time since mid-April.

US marker West Texas Intermediate also seesawed and was off 0.86 percent in the afternoon at $24.35, after rising 20 percent the previous day.

Oil markets were battered in April as the virus strangled demand owing to business closures and travel restrictions, with US crude falling into negative territory for the first time.

But they have started to rally -- WTI has doubled since last Tuesday -- as governments from the Pacific to Europe and some US states report lower new infection rates and deaths, and begin easing tough lockdowns.

However, Donald Trump's comments at the weekend hitting out at Beijing over its handling of the outbreak, saying it began in a Wuhan lab but so far offering no evidence, have raised tensions between the economic superpowers.

"Traders are incredibly cautious this morning, weighing all the possible China responses," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp.

"And the one that would hurt the most would be for China to reduce imports of US oil." This week's rally has also been supported by a deal agreed between top producers to reduce output by almost 10 million barrels a day, which came into effect on May 1.

And there are signs that the massive oversupply in the market is starting to ease as demand slowly comes back.

Energy data provider Genscape said earlier this week that stockpiles at the main US oil depot in Cushing, Oklahoma had increased by only 1.8 million barrels last week following weeks of major rises.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Europe China Oil Trump Wuhan Beijing Progress April May Market All From Top Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spinners Tauseef Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed name thei ..

9 minutes ago

Over one lakh families provided financial assistan ..

4 minutes ago

3 Iran Guards killed in clash near Iraq border: re ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea Records Two New COVID-19 Cases as Tota ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

4 minutes ago

Broadcaster shutdown crosses dangerous line for Ph ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.