VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) One of the oil tankers collided last week on the Lena River, one of Russia's largest rivers, was handed over for safekeeping, the authorities of the Siberian region of Yakutia said on Monday.

On June 12, two oil tankers, Erofey Khabarov and TR-901, collided on the Lena River near the village of Alekseevsk in central Siberia. As a result of the accident, up to 90 tonnes of oil products have spilled into the river. No one was injured. Later that day, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the accident. The Erofey Khabarov tanker was operated by an assistant captain as the head captain of the vessel was intoxicated.

"As of June 19, transshipment of oil products from the Erofey Khabarov tanker is complete.

The Eastern Interregional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation notified ... that from June 16, the Erofey Khabarov tanker will be transferred for safekeeping as part of the criminal case," Yakutia's operational headquarters said in a statement.

The investigators also warned about the responsibility for the safety and structural integrity of the vessel. It is prohibited to carry out repair work on the tanker without the consent of the investigative department on transport, according to the statement.

As of the morning of June 19, the presence of oil products in water samples from the Lena River were within norms.