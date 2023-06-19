UrduPoint.com

Oil Tanker Crashed In Russia's Lena River Handed Over For Safekeeping - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Oil Tanker Crashed in Russia's Lena River Handed Over for Safekeeping - Authorities

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) One of the oil tankers collided last week on the Lena River, one of Russia's largest rivers, was handed over for safekeeping, the authorities of the Siberian region of Yakutia said on Monday.

On June 12, two oil tankers, Erofey Khabarov and TR-901, collided on the Lena River near the village of Alekseevsk in central Siberia. As a result of the accident, up to 90 tonnes of oil products have spilled into the river. No one was injured. Later that day, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case into the accident. The Erofey Khabarov tanker was operated by an assistant captain as the head captain of the vessel was intoxicated.

"As of June 19, transshipment of oil products from the Erofey Khabarov tanker is complete.

The Eastern Interregional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation notified ... that from June 16, the Erofey Khabarov tanker will be transferred for safekeeping as part of the criminal case," Yakutia's operational headquarters said in a statement.

The investigators also warned about the responsibility for the safety and structural integrity of the vessel. It is prohibited to carry out repair work on the tanker without the consent of the investigative department on transport, according to the statement.

As of the morning of June 19, the presence of oil products in water samples from the Lena River were within norms.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Accident Injured Water Russia Oil June Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

56 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.