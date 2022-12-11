Oil Tanker Jam in Turkish Straits Eases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) The number of oil tankers stuck in Turkey's Black Sea Straits is subsiding, Bloomberg reports, citing a shipping official familiar with the situation.

The Financial Times reported Thursday, citing oil traders, that a traffic jam of oil tankers had formed off Turkey's coast after Western countries enforced a price ceiling targeting Russian oil, prompting Turkey to ask for insurance data.

The source, speaking on conditions of anonymity, said that previously blocked oil tankers were now allowed to pass through the Turkish straits of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles.

As of Sunday, there are 19 tankers waiting in line, while on Saturday the number stood at 27.

From December 1, Turkey has introduced a requirement for oil shippers crossing the Bosporus Strait and the Dardanelles to present a letter from an insurer confirming that the vessel is covered by the necessary Protection and Indemnity Insurance (P&I) insurance.

According to Bloomberg, Ankara on Saturday distributed a sample letter that would be accepted as proof of cover. The document reportedly looks similar to those that had been submitted to the Turkish authorities.