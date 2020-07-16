UrduPoint.com
Oil Tanker Quarantined Near Spain's Shores Over COVID-19 Infection - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:12 PM

An oil tanker sailing from Nigeria has been quarantined near the Spanish port of Castellon after COVID-19 was detected aboard, the Efe news agency reported on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) An oil tanker sailing from Nigeria has been quarantined near the Spanish port of Castellon after COVID-19 was detected aboard, the Efe news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, the Eko Beverly Hills tanker, with 25 people aboard, was supposed to unload the oil at the refinery of the UK's BP energy company.

However, eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The quarantine will remain in place until further notice from Spain's health authorities.

