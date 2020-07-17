Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces countrywide strike

(@fidahassanain)

The Association has announced countrywide strike to protest against the government’s decision about increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2020) Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announced countrywide strike here on Friday.

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association made this decision after it received invitation for talks from the Petroleum Division.

The government had announced earlier increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes.

However, the association announced protest for an indefinite period from Thursday to protest against recent decision of the government authorities regarding increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes.

The office-bearers of the association were asked for a meeting to be held on July 20 to resolve the issue.

It may be mentioned here that Supply of Petroleum products remained suspended across the country owing to the strike of the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association.

“We shall continue to protest against government’s increase in income tax, provincial service and toll taxes,” said Association’s President Abidullah Afridi.

“There is no business and they have increased the tax,” he added.