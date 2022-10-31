Oil to Retain Status of Major Energy Source Until 2045 - OPEC

Oil will retain the largest share in the global energy mix until at least 2045, with the forecast for oil demand for this period having been raised by 1.6 million barrels per day, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its recent World Oil Outlook

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Oil will retain the largest share in the global energy mix until at least 2045, with the forecast for oil demand for this period having been raised by 1.6 million barrels per day, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its recent World Oil Outlook.

"Oil is expected to remain the number one fuel in the global Primary energy mix. Demand for oil as a primary fuel is anticipated to increase from 88 mboe/d (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day) in 2021 to 101 mboe/d in 2045, with its share in the energy mix dropping from 31% to just below 29%. Despite decelerating oil demand growth, oil is set to retain the highest share in the global energy mix during the entire forecast period. The combined market share of oil and gas in the global primary energy mix is expected to remain above 50% to 2045," the document read.

Thus, the share of oil will decrease from 30.9% in 2021 to 28.7% in 2045, which is higher than last year's forecast, when the share of oil in the global energy balance in 2045 was projected at 28.1%, the organization said.

According to OPEC, gas will increase its share from 23.2% to 24.3%, which is 0.1 percentage point lower than last year's expectations; coal, on the contrary, will decrease from 26.

1% to 16.6%. Nuclear power will account for 6.6% of the global energy mix, hydropower for 3%, renewables for 10.9%, and biofuels for 9.9%, the organization added.

OPEC also increased its oil demand forecast by 1.6 million barrels per day to 109.8 million barrels per day in 2045, adding, however, that oil demand would virtually stop growing after 2035.

"Overall growth slows over the projection period, with virtually no increase after 2035, hinting to a relatively long period of plateauing oil demand at the global level. This will be driven by energy policies and technology developments that both play an increasing role in diversifying the future energy mix," OPEC said.

Since 2021, energy prices have been surging worldwide as the global economy rebooted after the pandemic. The growth increased after the European Union and other Western states imposed sanctions on Russian oil and gas, disrupting supply chains amid surging demand. A price cap on Russian seaborne oil, suggested by the G7 and expected to be implemented in December, and the decision by OPEC+ to curb production also strained the already tense global energy situation.