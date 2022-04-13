Oil Trader Vitol Group to Completely Stop Trading Russia-Origin Crude by Year-End -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The world's top independent oil trader Vitol Group plans to completely stop trading Russia-origin crude and oil products by the end of 2022, Bloomberg quoted a Vitol spokesperson as saying by email.

The spokesperson said volumes of Russian oil handled by Vitol "will diminish significantly in the second quarter as current term contractual obligations decline."

The company plans to stop trading Russian crude and oil products unless directed otherwise.

"We anticipate this will be completed by end of 2022," the spokesperson said.