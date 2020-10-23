UrduPoint.com
Oil Transit To Poland Via Belarus Resuming - Belneftekhim

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:48 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The transit of Russian oil to Poland via Belarus is resuming after Poland has fixed the problem on its side, the spokesman of Belneftekhim oil company said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the company said that there were technical issues in Poland, which led to transit being briefly suspended.

"Poland fixed the problem. The transit is resuming. Operators are beginning to pump the oil," Alexander Tischenko told reporters.

