UrduPoint.com

Oil Up 4% In 2nd Day Of Rally Amid US Fuel Demand, New Ukraine Tensions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Oil Up 4% in 2nd Day of Rally Amid US Fuel Demand, New Ukraine Tensions

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Oil prices jumped 4% on Wednesday, rallying for a second straight day based on data indicating higher US fuel consumption and amid fresh geopolitical tensions resulting from the Ukraine conflict.

Brent, the global crude benchmark, settled up $4.14, or 4%, at $108.78 per barrel, adding to Tuesday's gain of 6.3%.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the New York-traded benchmark for US crude, finished the day up $3.65, or 3.6%, at $104.25. On Tuesday, WTI rose 6.7%.

Oil prices have been volatile over the past month, rallying sharply this week after back-to-back losses in the previous two weeks that cumulatively set the market back by 13%.

Crude prices began their ascent from Tuesday as China rolled back some of its most stringent pandemic lockdown measures of the past two weeks, fostering hopes of a pick up in energy consumption in the world's No. 2 oil consumer.

Oil was also helped in the previous session by the caution from the 23-strong OPEC+ alliance that its non-Russian members cannot make up for Russian production lost as a result of Western sanctions.

Wednesday's rally came on the back of higher US fuel consumption indicated by weekly inventory data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Besides the tick-up in automobile and truck fuels such as gasoline and diesel, Delta Airlines also touted consumer acceptance of higher fares that helped it offset costs, suggesting that demand for jet fuel was rising too.

Adding to the market's upside were fresh geopolitical tensions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Moscow warning that any attack on its territory will be reciprocated with strikes at places where such decisions were made, including Kyiv.

"Oil prices are looking very comfortable above the $100 level as US and Chinese demand seems to be heading in the right direction," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.

The EIA said inventories of gasoline, the most-consumed oil product in the United States, fell 3.65 million barrels during the week to April 8, versus the decline of 2.04 million during the previous week to April 1. Analysts polled by US media had predicted a drop of just 388,000 barrels for last week.

Stockpiles of distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets, fell 2.9 million barrels last week versus a build of 771,000 barrels the previous week. Analysts had expected a decline of 515,00 barrels for last week.

The decline in fuel products offset any bearish sentiment emanating from the highest weekly build in more than a year in US crude stockpiles amid huge releases from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Crude inventories rose by 9.4 million barrels last week, versus the growth of 2.4 million in the previous week. Historical EIA showed it to be the highest weekly climb in oil stockpiles since the week ended March 5, 2021.

The build came amid a weekly release of 3 million barrels or more from the SPR that was authorized by the Biden administration to bridge a shortfall in supply intensified by the West's sanctions on Russia. EIA data showed that for a second straight week, US imports of crude from Russia were at zero.

Analysts had anticipated a build of 2.4 million barrels on the average for the week ended April 8.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack World Ukraine Moscow Russia China Oil Alliance United States March April Market Media From Million

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

18 minutes ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

18 minutes ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

37 minutes ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

37 minutes ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

37 minutes ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.