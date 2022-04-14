Oil Up 4% in 2nd Day of Rally Amid US Fuel Demand, New Ukraine Tensions

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Oil prices jumped 4% on Wednesday, rallying for a second straight day based on data indicating higher US fuel consumption and amid fresh geopolitical tensions resulting from the Ukraine conflict.

Brent, the global crude benchmark, settled up $4.14, or 4%, at $108.78 per barrel, adding to Tuesday's gain of 6.3%.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the New York-traded benchmark for US crude, finished the day up $3.65, or 3.6%, at $104.25. On Tuesday, WTI rose 6.7%.

Oil prices have been volatile over the past month, rallying sharply this week after back-to-back losses in the previous two weeks that cumulatively set the market back by 13%.

Crude prices began their ascent from Tuesday as China rolled back some of its most stringent pandemic lockdown measures of the past two weeks, fostering hopes of a pick up in energy consumption in the world's No. 2 oil consumer.

Oil was also helped in the previous session by the caution from the 23-strong OPEC+ alliance that its non-Russian members cannot make up for Russian production lost as a result of Western sanctions.

Wednesday's rally came on the back of higher US fuel consumption indicated by weekly inventory data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Besides the tick-up in automobile and truck fuels such as gasoline and diesel, Delta Airlines also touted consumer acceptance of higher fares that helped it offset costs, suggesting that demand for jet fuel was rising too.

Adding to the market's upside were fresh geopolitical tensions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Moscow warning that any attack on its territory will be reciprocated with strikes at places where such decisions were made, including Kyiv.

"Oil prices are looking very comfortable above the $100 level as US and Chinese demand seems to be heading in the right direction," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.

The EIA said inventories of gasoline, the most-consumed oil product in the United States, fell 3.65 million barrels during the week to April 8, versus the decline of 2.04 million during the previous week to April 1. Analysts polled by US media had predicted a drop of just 388,000 barrels for last week.

Stockpiles of distillates, which are refined into diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships as well as fuel for jets, fell 2.9 million barrels last week versus a build of 771,000 barrels the previous week. Analysts had expected a decline of 515,00 barrels for last week.

The decline in fuel products offset any bearish sentiment emanating from the highest weekly build in more than a year in US crude stockpiles amid huge releases from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Crude inventories rose by 9.4 million barrels last week, versus the growth of 2.4 million in the previous week. Historical EIA showed it to be the highest weekly climb in oil stockpiles since the week ended March 5, 2021.

The build came amid a weekly release of 3 million barrels or more from the SPR that was authorized by the Biden administration to bridge a shortfall in supply intensified by the West's sanctions on Russia. EIA data showed that for a second straight week, US imports of crude from Russia were at zero.

Analysts had anticipated a build of 2.4 million barrels on the average for the week ended April 8.