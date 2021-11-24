Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated emergency oil sale

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, 24 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) -:Oil prices rose on Wednesday as investors saw only a marginal impact from the US-led move to release oil from strategic reserves to reduce fuel prices.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $82.66 per barrel at 0619 GMT for a 0.42% increase after closing the previous session at $82.31 a barrel.

American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $78.91 per barrel at the same time for a 0.52% gain after trade ended at $78.50 a barrel in the previous session.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced his much-expected oil sale from the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to provide additional market supply and lower crude prices.

The US Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR, the largest petroleum stockpile in the world used for emergencies.

While 32 million barrels will be exchanged over the next several months, 18 million barrels will be accelerated from a previously authorized sale by Congress, according to the White House.

The move is a coordinated effort, a first of its kind, along with other major energy-consuming nations, including China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the UK "to maintain adequate supply as we exit the pandemic," the White House said.

While China and Japan have not yet made a statement on the volumes they will release, South Korea said it will decide the details of the reserve sale after consultations with the US and other countries.