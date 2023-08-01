Open Menu

Oil Up As Much As 15% For July With OPEC's Biggest Win In 18 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Oil Up as Much as 15% for July With OPEC's Biggest Win in 18 Months

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Oil prices rose as much as 15% in July, delivering the biggest gain in 18 months for producers in OPEC, who used the specter of production cuts to unnerve a market that usually sees runaway demand for travel during the summer.

Notwithstanding the market squeeze applied by the 13-member Saudi-led  Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their 10 oil-producing allies, which includes Russia,  US energy demand has been relatively underwhelming this month. Crude inventories in the world's top consumer showed a net gain in the first three weeks of July without last week's data.

New York-based West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude finished July trading at $81.80 a barrel, up $1.22, or 1.5%, on the day. For the month, WTI was up more than $11, or nearly 16%. In Monday's trade, the US crude benchmark rose to as high as $81.72, a peak not seen since April.

London-based Brent crude settled Monday's session at $85.

56, up 57 cents, or 0.7%, on the day. For the month, it gained almost $11, or 14%, above June's closing price. The global oil benchmark hit a three-month high of $85.47 during Monday's session.

The gain for July was the highest for both WTI and Brent since January 2022, after a five-week rally that began just ahead of the start of this month.

The NFP, or non-farm payrolls, report refers to US job performance in July, which the Federal Reserve is closely watching to decide how to move forward with inflation.

From a four-decade high of 9% in June 2022, the Fed has managed to bring inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, to just 3% per annum in June this year. But the success came with a big price: the raising of interest rates by 525 basis points in just 18 months to smother the runaway inflation caused by the trillions of Dollars of pandemic relief spending by the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Job Price January April June July Market Government Top

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

2 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

2 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

2 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

2 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

2 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

2 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

2 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

2 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

2 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

2 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

2 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business