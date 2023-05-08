UrduPoint.com

Oil Up On Subdued Recession Fears From Positive US Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ANKARA, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Oil prices increased on Monday with the release of positive economic indicators from the US, the declining value of the US dollar, and a supply cut forecast from OPEC+ countries.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $75.97 per barrel at 9.51 a.m. local time (0651 GMT), a 0.89% increase from the closing price of $75.30 a barrel in the previous trading session.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at the same time at $72.02 per barrel, up 0.95% from the previous session's close of $71.34 per barrel.

The US Labor Department's data showed a 53-year low in its unemployment rate on Friday at 3.4%, easing recession concerns.

The US Dollar index, which measures the value of the American dollar against a basket of currencies, including the Japanese Yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc, declined 0.

13% to 100.865 early Monday.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-indexed crude oil cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

On the supply side, expectations of an agreement by the OPEC+ group on output cuts during its June meeting aided the price rise.

The group is set to meet on June 4. The OPEC+ group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to make voluntary cuts of approximately 1.6 million barrels per day as of May, in addition to a production cut of 2 million barrels per day that has been in place since October.

