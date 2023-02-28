UrduPoint.com

Oil Up Over Hopes Of Further Demand Rebound In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Oil up over hopes of further demand rebound in China

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Oil prices increased on Tuesday as demand surged ahead of the release of fresh economic data from China, the world's largest oil importer and second largest consumer.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $82.59 per barrel at 9.49 a.m. local time (0649 GMT), up 0.67% from the closing price of $82.04 a barrel in the previous trading session.

At the same time, American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $76.28 per barrel, a 0.79% increase after the previous session closed at $75.68 a barrel.

While inflationary concerns in the world's largest oil consumer, the US, continue to weigh on oil prices, investor expectations of a strong demand rebound in China, the world's largest oil importer, are lifting market sentiment.

On Wednesday, the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for China will be released, providing an indication of how China's economic reopening is progressing.

In an e-mailed note, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group commodity strategist Daniel Hynes said China's mobility data shows a strong recovery in activity, with road congestion up 47% month on month in February.

"Flight schedules remain high after the Chinese New Year holiday," he also said.

Investors are also awaiting industrial data on crude oil inventories in the US.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) will release its forecast data on US inventories later on Tuesday, ahead of the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) data on oil stocks on Wednesday.

On the supply side, investors are looking at the effects of Russia's output cut of 500,000 barrels per day beginning March 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Russia China Oil Road Same Price February March Stocks Market From First Prudential Modarba New Zealand

Recent Stories

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#03 ..

CBUAE revokes licence of &#039;Dollar Exchange&#039; house

1 hour ago
 UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empow ..

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empowering People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands witho ..

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

2 hours ago
 Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential s ..

Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential sites

2 hours ago
 ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sport ..

ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.