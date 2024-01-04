Open Menu

Oil Up Over Libya Disruptions, US Demand Euphoria

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Oil up over Libya disruptions, US demand euphoria

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Oil prices increased on Thursday over supply disruptions in Libya, escalating tensions in the region following the assassination of a senior Hamas official in Lebanon as well as positive demand indicators in the US.

The international benchmark crude Brent traded at $78.77 per barrel at 0727GMT, a 0.66% gain from the closing price of $78.25 a barrel in the previous trading session on Wednesday.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at the same time at $73.36 per barrel, up 0.90% from Wednesday's close of $72.70 per barrel.

Price upticks were spurred by the suspension of almost 300,000 barrels of oil per day after protesters in Libya shut down both El-Feel, a nearby oil facility, and Sharara, the country's largest oil field, due to high fuel prices and a lack of job opportunities in the country.

Rising tensions in the middle East further fueled prices after Hamas' deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and six others were killed Tuesday in an Israeli drone attack in the Dahieh district of Beirut, referred to as Hezbollah's stronghold.

Strong demand expectations in the US, the world's largest oil-consuming country, also supported further price increases as the American Petroleum Institute late Wednesday announced an estimated decrease of 7.4 million barrels in US crude oil inventories against market expectations of a draw of 2.9 million barrels.

The US Energy Information Administration will release official data on oil stocks later on Thursday, and if the large stock decline is confirmed, prices could rise further.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Drone Attack World Oil Job Beirut Same Price Lebanon Libya Middle East Stocks Market From Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

4 minutes ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

41 minutes ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

1 hour ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

14 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

14 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

15 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

15 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business