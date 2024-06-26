Open Menu

Oil Up Over Positive Demand Outlook, Ongoing Geopolitical Risks In Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Oil up over positive demand outlook, ongoing geopolitical risks in Middle East

Oil prices increased on Wednesday over a positive demand outlook in the US, the world's largest oil consumer, uncertainty about the timing of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut, and escalating tensions in the Middle East, which threaten global oil routes

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Oil prices increased on Wednesday over a positive demand outlook in the US, the world's largest oil consumer, uncertainty about the timing of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut, and escalating tensions in the Middle East, which threaten global oil routes.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at 10.25 a.m. local time (0725GMT) at $84.62 per barrel, up 0.47% from the previous trading session's closing price of $84.22.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at $81.28 per barrel at the same time, a 0.55% rise from the previous session’s close of $80.83.

The market expects crude oil inventories in the US to decrease by 2.6 million. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official inventory data later in the day.

Prices are expected to rise even further if official data from the EIA show a drop in oil stockpiles.

Meanwhile, ongoing uncertainties over the timing of the Fed’s interest rate cut continue to influence prices.

Analysts noted that Fed officials want to see more evidence of inflation slowing down and expect growth data to be released on Thursday and personal consumption expenditure data due on Friday to give clues about the Fed's roadmap in the coming period.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fed Board Member Michelle Bowman said lowering the Fed's policy rate too soon or quickly could result in a rebound in inflation, necessitating future policy rate increases to return inflation to the central bank's 2% target in the long run.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Bank Same Price Middle East Market From Million

Recent Stories

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advan ..

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development

4 minutes ago
 Two held for hatred wall chalking

Two held for hatred wall chalking

4 minutes ago
 Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

4 minutes ago
 PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse ef ..

PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change

8 minutes ago
 Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-3 ..

Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-30 in Sanghar

5 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

9 minutes ago
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of ..

Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts

9 minutes ago
 4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

9 minutes ago
 Inter-city solar electric public service cart laun ..

Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK

9 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of ..

Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad

9 minutes ago
 SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

19 minutes ago
 Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Nei ..

Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business