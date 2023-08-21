Oil up over tight global supply concerns

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Oil prices increased on Monday over tight global supply concerns after lower output from OPEC+ countries, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $85.45 per barrel at 10.28 a.m. local time (0728 GMT), a 0.77% rise from the closing price on Friday of $84.80 per barrel.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) traded at the same time at $81.31 per barrel, up 0.81% from the session close of $80.66 per barrel.

Both benchmarks posted significant losses last week over fears of a slowdown in economic growth in China and the expectation of further interest rate hikes in the US.

However, tight global supply concerns again underpinned price increases on Monday.