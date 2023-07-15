Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Oil Up Second Week in Row Amid Tight Watch on Inflation

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Oil prices rose a second week in a row despite some profit-taking Friday on the back of a strong US consumer sentiment report that could dissuade the Federal Reserve from being too comfortable with its recent victory over inflation.

New York-based West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down $1.47, or 1.9%, at $75.42 per barrel, booking its first daily loss since the week began. But on a weekly basis, the US crude benchmark was up about 2%, extending last week's 4.6% rally and the prior week's gain of 2.1%.

London-based Brent settled down $1.49, or 1.8%, at $79.87, also posting its first lower close this week after Thursday's three-month high of $81.42. For the week, Brent was also up about 2% after last week's 4.8% rally and the prior week's 1.4% gain.

"Oil is trading relatively flat today but has made tremendous gains over the last couple of weeks and could still add to that over the coming sessions," Craig Erlam, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. Erlam noted that crude prices were up about 13% from June 28 lows and may have more to gain.

The rally was a victory for Saudi Arabia and its oil producing allies in the OPEC+, a group of oil producing countries that includes Russia, which have been aiming to anchor crude above or near $80 per barrel.

However, Erlam cautioned that Brent could face serious resistance at $83-$84, if it continues rising.

"A move lower will draw attention back to $80," he added.

The July run-up in oil has been fired by various supportive factors, including Saudi and Russian production cuts - an additional million barrels per day for the kingdom and half-a-million pledged by Moscow.

Inflation data has also been benign this week, suggesting the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive with interest rates going forth.

That drove the dollar to 15-month lows, making dollar-denominated oil more attractive to buyers using other currencies.

Notwithstanding those, demand for oil in the United States itself has been kind of lackluster of late, with domestic crude balances up by their most in a month last week.

Also, a closely-watched survey on US consumer sentiment by the University of Michigan has shown the spending appetite of Americans at a two-year high, creating an awkward situation for the Fed, which wishes to see a greater retreat in inflation.

"The sharp rise in sentiment was largely attributable to the continued slowdown in inflation along with stability in labor markets," Joanne Hsu, Surveys of Consumers Director at the University of Michigan, said in a statement.

That underscores what could be one of the Fed's bigger concerns - consumers thinking inflation is ebbing may start spending big again.

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a four-decade high of 9.1% per year in June 2022 in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and the trillions of dollars of relief spending for that.

The Fed responded by raising interest rates aggressively, adding a total of 5% in 10 installments to the prior rate of 0.25%.

Inflation subsequently eased, falling to as low as 3% in the CPI reading for July. But that is still well above the Fed's long-term target of 2%, with officials at the central bank saying they feared renewed spikes.

The Fed is supposed to decide again on rates on July 26, with economists saying there was a high probability of the central bank adding another quarter point to rates.

