ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The third meeting of the steering committee on 'Olive Culture' Wednesday reviewed a strategic proposal plan and policy's recommendations for a holistic development of the Pakistani Olive Value Chain.

The committee also appraised the 'Olive Cultures' outstanding achievements, work plan and budget for remaining period from June 2023 to March 2024, said a press release issued here.

The project "Olive Culture-Holistic and multi-professional Mechanism for a Pakistani Olive Value Chain", is funded by the Italian Government and implemented by CIHEAM Bari with the Ministry of National food Security and Research (MFSR).

The meeting was chaired by the Italian Ambassador in Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese and the Secretary,MFSR, and attended by representatives from several Ministries, provinces and the Italian Cooperation, AICS.

The project is an ambitious initiative aimed at supporting Pakistan in strengthening the olive value chain.

The event, which also included virtual participation from Deputy Director CIHEAM Bari,Biagio DiTerlizzi, shed light on the initiative's progress and prospects.

The work plan of project will pursue the training for technicians and farmers in all the Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), in managing and operating the olive processing plants,in generating Carbon sinking avenues for olive growers, creating participatory tourism olive plans with the communities' implementing Women and Youth generating income activities on value addition from olive table, in standardization, branding and continuation of promotion of quality oil production and commercialization. A strategic proposal for the development of Olive Sector was also presented to the Committee, "Action Plan and Policy recommendations for a holistic development of the Pakistani Olive Value Chain" which includes the formulation of the Pakistan Olive Oil Council/Association, as the results of a combined efforts of an Olive Stakeholder Group and CIHEAM Bari.

International Coordinator Ciheam Bari, Dr. Marco Marchetti presented a comprehensive overview of the accomplishments, which encompasses a range of strategic objectives,including preliminary assessments, policy support approached through the creation of the Olive Stakeholders Group involving farmers, business representatives, women entrepreneurs, and academia, enhancements in the olive value chain, and specialized Training programs, from GAP to women and youth,conducted with Italian specialists and organized jointly with the PSDP Project on olive promotion.

Dr. Costantino Parmain formed via Zoom about the Training conducted recently in Italy for five technicians on olive pests and disease, and olive organoleptic analysis, aimed to make functional and in line with prescribed international standards at least two laboratories and Sensory Rooms in Pakistan in the short run.

Dr. Marco highlighted the proactive engagement on social media platforms, leveraging the power of digital channels to amplify their impact.

Additionally,highlighted the development of seven operational manuals, the successful organization of the Olive Gala held in Tarnab (Peshawar) and that the publications are available on the website of the project.

A video on Pruning prepared by the Project, and available on YouTube, was shown and highly appreciated, as an effective tutorial for both technicians and farmers. The meeting concluded with the resounding approval of Olive Culture's progress report and expenditure,as well as the work plan and budget, signifying the Steering Committee's unwavering confidence in the Project's trajectory.

In closing remarks, the ambassador expressed profound gratitude to all stakeholders for their dedication and contributions to the Project's achievements.

He expressed optimism regarding Pakistan's prospects as an olive oil producer, and also exporter,encouraging greater involvement of the private sector to ensure sustainable growth and success.

The MFSR's Secretary extended congratulated all participants for their instrumental role in Olive Culture's success.

The Secretary called upon the Italian ambassador to support the initiation of the project's second phase, fostering continued momentum, and strengthening the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Emphasizing the need for enhanced private sector engagement, the secretary underlined the importance of expanding collaborative efforts to achieve stability and long-term prosperity.

Olive Culture's outstanding achievements in transforming Pakistan's olive industry stood as a testament to the power of strategic partnerships, knowledge transfer, and shared goals, he added.

With stead fast support and continued collaboration, CIHEAM Bari is paving the way for a thriving future for the olive value chain in Pakistan.