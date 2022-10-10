UrduPoint.com

Olive Oil Output Likely To Reduce By 30 Percent During Current Season

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Olive oil output likely to reduce by 30 percent during current season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Owing the adverse impact of climate change, domestic output of olive oil is likely to be reduced by 30 percent during the current season as against the production of last season as crop harvesting started across the olive producing areas.

The downfall in local olive crop output was mainly attributed with the worsening weather patron, impact of climate change, which resulted in devastation of floods, torrential rains, besides change in season cycle that shrank spring season and created heat waves and droughts during crop producing season, said Dr Ahmad Tariq National Project Director of Olive Cultivation in National Agriculture Research Center (NARC).

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that due to these reasons, the crop matured earlier and started falling from the trees, adding that it forced early harvesting with high content of moisture, which was another reason to reduce extraction of extra virgin olive oil.

He informed that last year over 110 tons of extra virgin olive oil of international standards extracted, besides producing about 100 tons of other olive value added products and ensured proper rate of returns to growers across the country.

Meanwhile, he said efforts a foot to enhance area under olive cultivation as the government was intended to bring over 9,000 hectares under olive cultivation, adding that 1.2 million olive plants would be planted during current financial year.

He said that so far olive grew over 39,000 hectares as the government has set a target to enhance the areas under olive cultivation to 70,000 hectares, besides grafting on wild olive trees standing over million of hectares, adding that it would strengthen the efforts to produce exportable surplus with in stipulated time frame.

Dr Tariq informed that during current season about 500,000 wiled olive trees would be grafted, besides proving basic training to farmers to enhance area under oil seeds production, adding that the initiative would help to enhance farm income of rural farming communities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Agriculture Oil From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

8 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.