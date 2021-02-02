UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Basketball Champions USA Face France, Iran In Tokyo Group Stage

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Olympic basketball champions USA face France, Iran in Tokyo group stage

Paris, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Olympic basketball champions the United States will face France and Iran in the men's group stages of the Tokyo Olympics following Tuesday's draw.

Host nation Japan will have European powerhouses Spain for company.

The US team are seeking their fourth consecutive men's basketball gold and 16th in total after seeing off Serbia for the title in Rio 2016 and the Spanish in London and Beijing in 2012 and 2008.

Joining the mighty US, France and Iran in Group A will be the winner of Greece, China, Canada, Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey from a qualifying event in Victoria, Canada in late June.

The men's competition in Tokyo begins on July 25, three days after the scheduled conclusion of the NBA finals.

The draw at the International Basketball Federation's headquarters in Mies, Switzerland, pitted Spain and Japan with Argentina, bronze medallists in 2008 with Group C completed by the winner of a qualifying event in Kaunas consisting of Lithuania, South Korea, Venezuela, Poland, Slovenia and Angola.

Australia, who can call on several NBA players, are in Group B with Nigeria and two other teams decided by qualifying events in Split (Germany, Russia, Mexico, Tunisia,Croatia and brazil) and in Belgrade (Dominican Republic, New Zealand, Serbia, Puerto Rico, Italy, Senegal).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Russia Turkey China Canada France Company Germany Victoria London Beijing Split Tokyo Kaunas Belgrade Argentina Spain Italy Brazil Poland Tunisia Japan Dominican Republic Czech Republic South Korea United States Serbia Slovenia Switzerland Senegal Croatia Lithuania Mexico Nigeria Venezuela Uruguay Greece Angola June July 2016 Gold Olympics Bronze Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

25 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

26 minutes ago

Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Ai ..

43 minutes ago

KP cabinet forms body on retirement age after SC d ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for 301 Military Per ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Concerned About Attempts to Involve Sweden ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.