UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Confirms At Least 1 Oil Tanker Hit By Explosion In Gulf Of Oman - Border Guard

Muhammad Irfan 5 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:50 PM

Oman Confirms at Least 1 Oil Tanker Hit by Explosion in Gulf of Oman - Border Guard

A representative of the Oman border guard, Nasser Selim, confirmed on Thursday that at least one oil tanker had suffered an attack in the Gulf of Oman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) A representative of the Oman border guard, Nasser Selim, confirmed on Thursday that at least one oil tanker had suffered an attack in the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian and Arab media reported earlier in the day that two oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman.

"We can confirm that it was an attack. There was an explosion on board of the Norwegian vessel ... We are in contact with the Iranian authorities," Selim said, as quoted by Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet.

He specified that the attack had taken place in Iranian waters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Oman Oil Border Media Arab

Recent Stories

Baluchistan lawyers community to launch strike tod ..

41 seconds ago

Sherry Rehman expresses concern over lack of coord ..

43 seconds ago

CPEC to be made drug-free trade route: Shehryar Af ..

47 seconds ago

Kiev Court Rejects Appeal of Prosecutors, Foreign ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Council pays tribute to Dr Anwar Sajja ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey beat Poland in Women's volleyball nations l ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.