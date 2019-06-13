Oman Confirms at Least 1 Oil Tanker Hit by Explosion in Gulf of Oman - Border Guard

A representative of the Oman border guard, Nasser Selim, confirmed on Thursday that at least one oil tanker had suffered an attack in the Gulf of Oman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) A representative of the Oman border guard, Nasser Selim, confirmed on Thursday that at least one oil tanker had suffered an attack in the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian and Arab media reported earlier in the day that two oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman.

"We can confirm that it was an attack. There was an explosion on board of the Norwegian vessel ... We are in contact with the Iranian authorities," Selim said, as quoted by Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet.

He specified that the attack had taken place in Iranian waters.