Oman Cuts 2020 Budget by Another 5% to Compensate for Oil Price Drop - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Omani Financial Ministry has decided to cut the approved national 2020 budget by another 5 percent for all ministries, as well as for the military, security and civilian government bodies, in an attempt to reduce the impact of the oil price collapse on the economy, the state-run ONA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The ministry issued a document No.16 on budget cuts for the ministries and governmental entities earlier in the day, according to a royal decree. As of now, the total budget cuts have amounted to 10 percent since the beginning of the year, the ONA reported.

According to the news outlet, the ministry is also holding talks with real estate owners to negotiate rental discounts of at least 10 percent for the government structures.

The Financial Ministry has also ordered the suspension of all non-essential events, such as annual celebrations and opening ceremonies.

The ministry added that organizations are now obliged to "review priorities" and obtain permits before launching any new project or entering into any additional financial commitments.

In mid-April, Oman already cut the national budget by five percent as part of the country's response to the global pandemic. To date, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Oman has reached 4,016, with 17 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,289 recoveries.

The oil market hit negative values for the first time in history in mid-April due to coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns, which halted many industries across the world and significantly lowered the demand for fuel.