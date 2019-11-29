UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Eyes Russian Zarubezhneft's Participation In Offshore Oil Block Development- Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Oman Eyes Russian Zarubezhneft's Participation in Offshore Oil Block Development- Minister

MALABO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Oman studies the possibility for Russia's Zarubezhneft oil company to participate in the development of an Omani offshore oil block, and will make a decision soon, Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi has said, specifying that Zarubezhneft may secure up to 75 percent in the project.

"It's an oil offshore [project], we want to hand over the block to them for further development ... We [are] evaluating. We should make a decision very soon," Rumhi told reporters.

The block is quite big, but production currently reaches from 3,000 barrels per day to 5,000 barrels per day, according to Rumhi's estimate.

Oman, therefore, wants Zarubezhneft to conduct supplementary exploration, the minister specified.

"Zarubezhneft might get a share [in the block] of up to 75 percent, Oman Oil Co [Company] ” up to 25 percent," Rumhi said, when asked about the Russian company's share in the project.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported in September that Zarubezhneft was negotiating the possibility to enter Oman's oil and gas projects with the country's government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oman Oil May September Gas From Government Share

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 29, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

10 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

12 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

11 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.