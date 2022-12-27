Oman to Provide Over 2Mln Tonnes of LNG Annually to Japan Starting 2025 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) The government of Oman has signed a contract with three Japanese companies for annual imports of over 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan starting 2025, Japanese media reported on Monday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Japan's trading houses Mitsui, Itochu and electricity firm Jera will purchase additional LNG from Oman starting 2025 for about 10 years under the contract the parties signed during a meeting in the Omani capital of Muscat.

Oman's state news agency ONA reported that representatives of the two countries prolonged the agreement on cooperation in the areas of oil, gas and green energy.

The deal came on a day when Japan's oil and gas explorer Inpex announced a 20-year contract with US Venture Global LNG on supplies of around 1 million tonnes of LNG to Japan per year.

Japan and Saudi Arabia signed earlier a memorandum on jointly establishing a network to supply new types of energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia.

Since 2021, energy prices have been surging globally. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, gas and oil prices have accelerated their rise, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and prompting countries to search for alternative energy sources.