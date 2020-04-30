Oman to Reduce Oil Deliveries Program in July by Up to 30% - Ministry

Oman informed buyers of its oil about a reduction in the July deliveries program by up to 30 percent, a spokesman for the country's oil and gas ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Oman informed buyers of its oil about a reduction in the July deliveries program by up to 30 percent, a spokesman for the country's oil and gas ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Oman through the Ministry of Oil and Gas today informed buyers of its oil about the reduction of the deliveries program for July, which is estimated at 30 percent," he said.

He noted that this figure was higher than the country's commitment to the OPEC+ deal, as oil production in Oman increased in April. Under the OPEC+ deal, Oman pledged to cut its production by 23 percent from October 2018 level of 883,000 barrels per day.