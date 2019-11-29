UrduPoint.com
Omani Oil Minister Believes OPEC+ Has Consensus To Extend Oil Production Cuts Deal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:55 AM

MALABO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi has voiced the belief that there is consensus within the OPEC+ to extend the oil production cuts deal, expiring in March 2020, also expressing hope that this decision will be made at the upcoming meeting, scheduled for December.

"I feel the consensus for extension is there," Rumhi told reporters.

"I hope, they will extend. We support the extension. I heard rumors that there [was a] request to cut deeper. I don't know, we haven't discussed [this] among friends in the Gulf, like Saudi [Arabia] or [the United Arab] Emirates. We've never had any discussions of this," Rumhi specified.

