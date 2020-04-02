UrduPoint.com
Omani Oil Minister Expects Oil Price At $30-40 Per Barrel In Q4 Of 2020

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:08 PM

Omani Oil Minister Expects Oil Price at $30-40 Per Barrel in Q4 of 2020

Oil prices could be at $30-40 per barrel in the last quarter of this year, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Al Rumhi told Al-Watan newspaper

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Oil prices could be at $30-40 per barrel in the last quarter of this year, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Al Rumhi told Al-Watan newspaper.

"The return to the oil price growth depends on many factors, including the suspended spread of the coronavirus and the possibility for OPEC to return to the negotiating table and agree on the stabilization of the market and reducing oil output, so oil prices in the last quarter of this year may fluctuate between $30-40 per barrel," Al Rumhi said.

