Omani Oil Minister Says Saddened Over Explosions On 2 Oil Tankers In Oman Gulf

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Omani Oil Minister Says Saddened Over Explosions on 2 Oil Tankers in Oman Gulf

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Explosions on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman are a saddening incident, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were reportedly hit by explosions in Iran's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman.

However, the Oman border guard confirmed that only one tanker suffered an attack. Causes of the incident remain unknown.

"It's sad where ever such incidents happen anywhere in the world, but it saddens me more when it happens in our neighborhood," the minister said.

