Omani Oil Minister Says Too Early To Assess If OPEC+ Needs Deeper Production Cuts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Omani Oil Minister Says Too Early to Assess If OPEC+ Needs Deeper Production Cuts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) It is too early to say if the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel producers will need to make larger cuts to their oil production, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

"It's too early to assess if we need deeper cuts," the minister said, when asked if OPEC+ needed to increase oil production cuts next year.

When asked if he expected changes in the policy of OPEC after Riyadh ousted Energy Minister Khalid Falih known to be the face of OPEC diplomacy, Rumhi said "I don't think so."

