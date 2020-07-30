Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Pakistan State Oil's (PSO) first-ever Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging facility here at its Capri Gas Station in F-7 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Pakistan State Oil's (PSO) first-ever Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging facility here at its Capri Gas Station in F-7 sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said the government would establish 24 more such facilities and its network to be expanded gradually in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of clean and green Pakistan.

He said electric charging stations would bring a revolution in transport system and help control environmental issues like air pollution and smog. "We need to address the key challenges of environmental protection. Electric vehicles will have a marked edge as they produce almost no running emissions." Omar Ayub said the country was moving towards the consistent path of progress and development under the leadership of the prime minister, adding amid the coroanvirus (COVID-19) prevailing situation, local engineers had exhibited their skills by manufacturing PPE (personal protection equipment) and ventilators.

Currently, he said imported equipment had been used in setting up the EV Charging station, but he was hopeful that young engineers would soon start producing these equipment indigenously. "EV manufacturing units will be established across the country under the National Electric Vehicle Policy that will create new job opportunities and have a positive economic impact".

He said efforts were being made to provide electricity to consumers on economical rates, adding at present 70 percent energy-mix needs were met through imported fuel.

He said the government was working on a policy to increase the electricity production using alternative resources like solar, wind and coal.

"By the year 2030, the electricity production will reach 45,000 MW, out of which 75-80 percent will be from alternative and indigenous resources." Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said opening of the charging stations would help encourage electric vehicles as future mode of transportation in the country.

He said electric vehicles would soon be witnessed plying on the roads. "Pakistan is moving forward with the aim of reducing air pollution and curbing climate change. We intend to move to 30% of Renewable Energy in our Energy Mix, together with another 30% of Hydel Power Generation." "These efforts coupled with a move towards Electric Vehicles would greatly help in achieving the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan of a Clean & Green Pakistan," he said, adding that the government was supporting all the stakeholders as the world had adopted this eco-friendly technology.

PSO Managing Director Syed Muhammad Taha said "This is yet another step as part of PSO's ongoing efforts in environmental stewardship."He said the company would continue to drive the future of e-mobility in Pakistan by installing more Electric Vehicle Chargers at various highways and in major cities across the country. "PSO is investing in cleaner energy solutions to reduce the carbon footprint and build a better environment for our future generations."He said, "As we lead the sustainable energy revolution, our next step is the introduction of Euro-5 standard fuels at PSO retail outlets."