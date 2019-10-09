Omar Ayub Khan assures to resolve problems of oil tankers' association

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Oil Tankers Association and Contractors Wednesday called on Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan and apprised him about difficulties being faced in transportation of fuel in different parts of the country.

The minister assured the delegation to address the issues confronted by the association and contractors, asking the director general (Oil) to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to streamline the issues pertaining to smooth transportation of oil in collaboration with Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), a Petroleum Division press release said.

Omar Ayub also asked for taking prompt measures for improving the fuel transportation system while keeping in view international protocols.

Representatives of the association requested to extend the deadline given to upgrade non-complaint oil tankers for two years to meet standards set by OGRA and National Highway Authority after the Ahmadpur Sharqiya tragedy that claimed several precious lives due to overturning of an oil tanker in 2017. The deadline is expiring on 26th of the current month.