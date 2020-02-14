Omar Ayub to co-chair Pak-Kyrgyz JMC in Bishkek

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan would co-Chair a Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting, scheduled to be held on February 17-18 in Bishkek, capital of the host country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan would co-Chair a Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting, scheduled to be held on February 17-18 in Bishkek, capital of the host country.

Accordingly, Kyrgyz Ambassador to Pakistan Erik Beishemhiev Friday called the minister to apprise him about the JMC meeting arrangements in Bishkek, , a press release said here.

The two sides discussed the agenda of the JMC meeting and areas of possible collaboration.

The minister would co-chair the meeting along with Kyrgyz Minister for Industries and Trade.

Omar Ayub is also scheduled to hold important meetings with his Kyrgyz counterpart and the Kyrgyz Minister for Transport, Trade and Industry separately.

Omar Ayub Khan said the JMC meeting was an important forum to discuss key issues and get benefits of cooperation in diverse fields like bilateral trade, transportation, communication and energy.

The envoy expressed confidence that the JMC meeting would yield good results.

He also noted that Kyrgyzstan had welcomed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project as it could be an important commercial connection to landlocked Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the two sides reiterated that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan were enjoying cordial relations, which would get further roots in the coming days.