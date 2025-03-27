Ombudsman Addressed 226,000 Complaints This Year So Far
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that Federal Ombudsman Secretariat addressed record 226,000 complaints during this year so far, which provided relief of Rs. 8 billion to complainants.
Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & industry (FCCI) here on Thursday, he said that 100 per cent complaints had been resolved within 60 days, while the outreach of the institution had also been expanded to the far-flung areas. He said that 13 other ombudsmen were also working in Pakistan but they handled total 60,000 complaints whereas Federal Ombudsman Office alone addressed 226,000 complaints related to 212 federal institutions.
“The number of complaints is expected to jump to 270,000 by the end of this year,” he said and added that individual complaints are immediately investigated and settled. He said that in order to streamline the system of different departments, his office also prepared comprehensive reports and presented the same to the government free of cost.
He said that 45pc complaints were being received through online system while process of hearing of complaints through mobile-phone had also been started.
Earlier, President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the Federal Ombudsman and introduced Faisalabad and FCCI. Rana Sikandar-e-Azam, Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Ataullah, Ayub Aslam Manj and others participated in the question-answer session.
Later, Senior Vice President FCCI Qaiser Shams Gucha presented a vote of thanks while former President Sheikh Ashfaq Ahmad presented FCCI shield to Federal Ombudsman.
Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi also presented memento of Federal Ombudsman Office to President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara.
Later, the Federal Ombudsman also inaugurated the complaint counter of Federal Ombudsman Office. He also planted a sapling in the FCCI park.
