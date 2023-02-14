Ombudsman takes notice of automobiles' price hike

Taking notice of the media reports and a large number of complaints received from Karachi and other cities against the unilateral increase in prices of automobiles by the manufacturers and assemblers, the federal ombudsman has called for a detailed report from the Ministry of Industries and Production.

It was noticed that the increase in the prices of vehicles unilaterally by the manufacturers, without any oversight mechanism amounts to "maladministration"

He had also asked the ministry to ascertain the fact that auto manufacturers were charging above prices at the time of delivery of vehicles, to the detriment of the customers, who had initially deposited due price, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

"It is clear that it was an important responsibility of the Ministry of Industries and Production to regulate and monitor the prices. It was further revealed that the Engineering Development board (EDB) when asked about this matter stated that the EDB does not have any mechanism to monitor or regulate the prices of vehicles," the release added.

Accordingly, the federal ombudsman has in public interest asked for a comprehensive report on the matter within fortnight from the Ministry of Industries and Production & EDB.