UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Takes Notice Of Automobiles' Price Hike

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Ombudsman takes notice of automobiles' price hike

Taking notice of the media reports and a large number of complaints received from Karachi and other cities against the unilateral increase in prices of automobiles by the manufacturers and assemblers, the federal ombudsman has called for a detailed report from the Ministry of Industries and Production.

It was noticed that the increase in the prices of vehicles unilaterally by the manufacturers, without any oversight mechanism amounts to "maladministration"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Taking notice of the media reports and a large number of complaints received from Karachi and other cities against the unilateral increase in prices of automobiles by the manufacturers and assemblers, the Federal ombudsman has called for a detailed report from the Ministry of Industries and Production.

It was noticed that the increase in the prices of vehicles unilaterally by the manufacturers, without any oversight mechanism amounts to "maladministration".

He had also asked the ministry to ascertain the fact that auto manufacturers were charging above prices at the time of delivery of vehicles, to the detriment of the customers, who had initially deposited due price, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

"It is clear that it was an important responsibility of the Ministry of Industries and Production to regulate and monitor the prices. It was further revealed that the Engineering Development board (EDB) when asked about this matter stated that the EDB does not have any mechanism to monitor or regulate the prices of vehicles," the release added.

Accordingly, the federal ombudsman has in public interest asked for a comprehensive report on the matter within fortnight from the Ministry of Industries and Production & EDB.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Vehicles Price Media From

Recent Stories

World Has to Develop Cross-Border Trade to Lower D ..

World Has to Develop Cross-Border Trade to Lower Dependence on Countries - World ..

6 seconds ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry May Improve ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry May Improve Macro Forecast in April

12 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) removes 600 tons ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) removes 600 tons garbage daily: CEO

14 seconds ago
 Thailand to Host First International Drills on Spa ..

Thailand to Host First International Drills on Space Operation - Reports

16 seconds ago
 Polish Defense Ministry Says Russian Jets Did Not ..

Polish Defense Ministry Says Russian Jets Did Not Violate Any State's Airspace o ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt approves summary to reduce prices of 20 medic ..

Govt approves summary to reduce prices of 20 medicines: Minister for National He ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.