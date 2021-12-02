UrduPoint.com

Omicron Variant Could Slow US Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic - Yellen

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:27 PM

Omicron Variant Could Slow US Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic - Yellen

The Omicron variant could slow US economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a discussion hosted by the news outlet Reuters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Omicron variant could slow US economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a discussion hosted by the news outlet Reuters on Thursday.

"I think we're very uncertain at this point just how significant it is," Yellen said when asked about the threat to the US economy posed by the newly-discovered coronavirus variant. "There's a lot of uncertainty, but it could, it could cause significant problems."

The first Omicron case in the United States was reported in a California on Wednesday and concerns a fully vaccinated resident who had returned from South Africa, where the variant was first discovered about a week ago. Leong Hoe Nam, a Singapore-based infectious diseases doctor, said Omicron will likely "dominate and overwhelm" the world in 3-6 months. South African health official have said the Omicron cases are mild.

Yellen compared the potential impact of the Omicron to that of the coronavirus' Delta variant that caused a resurgence in infections and deaths.

"It's accumulating, but hopefully it's not something that's going to slow economic growth significantly, like, you know, the Delta variant did unexpectedly prove," she said. "This could again exacerbate supply chain and inflation problems. It could depress demand and cause slower growth which would impact inflation the other way."

The US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 forced by lockdowns and other pandemic measures. Disruptions in supply chains and the labor market have restrained this year's recovery, capping growth at an annualized 3.5% in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second and 2.1% in the third.

Inflation itself has reached more than 30-year highs, with the Consumer Index representing a basket of products ranging from gasoline and health care to groceries and rents rising 6.2% during the year to October - its fastest growth since November 1990.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Doctor South Africa United States October November 2020 Market From Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN Says Has No Evidence of Any Criminal, Political ..

UN Says Has No Evidence of Any Criminal, Political Motive of Armed Man Near Head ..

18 minutes ago
 US Layoffs Near 30-Year Low as Firms 'Spread Thin' ..

US Layoffs Near 30-Year Low as Firms 'Spread Thin' Amid COVID-19 Variants - Surv ..

18 minutes ago
 Canada Supports Russia's Sustainability Goals in A ..

Canada Supports Russia's Sustainability Goals in Arctic Council - Ambassador

18 minutes ago
 Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take P ..

Russian-US Talks on Diplomatic Property May Take Place in 2021 or Early 2022 - L ..

25 minutes ago
 Oil producers to increase output in January despit ..

Oil producers to increase output in January despite Omicron jitters

25 minutes ago
 Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Ar ..

Norway to Strengthen Cooperation with Russia in Arctic on Range of Issues - Amba ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.