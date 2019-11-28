UrduPoint.com
On Emirates' Glittering Coast, Pearl Trade Lives On

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:04 PM

On Emirates' glittering coast, pearl trade lives on

Before the discovery of oil transformed the Gulf into one of the world's wealthiest regions, the fortunes of its people depended on pearling -- a tradition that Abdullah al-Suwaidi hopes to revive

Ras alKhaimah, United Arab Emirates, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):Before the discovery of oil transformed the Gulf into one of the world's wealthiest regions, the fortunes of its people depended on pearling -- a tradition that Abdullah al-Suwaidi hopes to revive.

Many Emirati families can trace their ancestry to a time when they were involved in the pearl trade, which served as the foundation of their modern-day wealth.

Although diving for the treasures is no longer necessary in an era where they can be cultured, Suwaidi said that after the death of his grandfather he felt "socially, culturally and historically" responsible for passing the knowledge on.

"I lived and grew up around my grandfather," the 45-year-old told AFP.

"He taught me a lot about pearl diving... because of my continuous stream of questions and requests for more information and stories of adventure." Suwaidi Pearls is the only commercial pearl farm in the United Arab Emirates, at a time of increasing awareness of cultural traditions, such as falconry and camel racing, and efforts to promote and preserve them.

Last month, Abu Dhabi authorities announced that the world's oldest natural pearl had been discovered two years ago just off the capital at Marawah Island and would be displayed for the first time at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the local outpost of the famous Paris museum.

The 8,000-year-old pearl was hailed as proof that the objects have been traded along the coastline since Neolithic times.

"The fact that it is the oldest known pearl in the world is an important reminder of the antiquity of pearling and the deep connection that exists between the UAE people and the rich resources of the sea," said Peter Magee, head of the Department of Culture and Tourism's archeology section.

"Pearling was a major economic activity through large periods of UAE history," he said.

"From the 15th century onwards, the pearls from the waters of the UAE were prized possessions in Europe and throughout Asia." -

