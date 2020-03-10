On Wall Street, Dow turns negative after opening rally

(@FahadShabbir)

Wall Street stocks entered negative territory Tuesday as a rally fizzled following their worst day of trading since 2008 amid fears of the spreading coronavirus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks entered negative territory Tuesday as a rally fizzled following their worst day of trading since 2008 amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.

Around 1530 GMT, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 23,782.47, and the broad-based S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent at 2,745.31.

The tech-rich Nasdaq remained positive, trading up 0.3 percent at 7,970.27.