One Dead As Singapore Airlines Boeing Flight Hits Severe Turbulence

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 06:22 PM

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) One person was killed and 30 injured Tuesday when a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 hit severe turbulence on a flight from London and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok.

Emergency vehicles raced onto the tarmac at the Thai capital's main airport with lights flashing and sirens blaring after Singapore-bound flight SQ321 touched down at 3:45 pm (0845 GMT).

It is the latest drama involving a Boeing plane, after a fuselage panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX in January as well as two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Singapore Airlines said the flight took off from London's Heathrow airport and "encountered severe turbulence en route".

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board," the airline said in a statement.

The carrier said "18 individuals have been hospitalised. Another 12 are being treated in hospitals," without giving details of the nature and severity of the injuries.

"We deeply apologise for the traumatic experience that our passengers and crew members suffered on this flight.

We are providing all necessary assistance during this difficult time," the airline said.

Flight tracking data suggested the plane dropped more than 1,800 metres (6,000 feet) in just five minutes over the Andaman Sea.

The incident came as parts of Thailand were buffeted by thunderstorms as the country's annual rainy season gets under way.

"At 3:35 pm the airport received a distress call from the Singapore Airlines flight saying there were passengers on board injured by turbulence, and requesting an emergency landing," Suvarnabhumi Airport said in a statement.

"The plane landed at the airport and the medical team was sent to treat all the injured."

The airport statement described the dead passenger as a foreigner -- meaning a non-Thai.

Singapore's transport minister Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post that he was "deeply saddened" by the incident and offered his condolences to the family of the fatality.

