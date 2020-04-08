One Dead Body Taken Out of Rubble After Gas Cylinder Blast in Central Russia - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A dead body has been taken out of the rubble after the partial collapse of a residential building in central Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region following a gas cylinder explosion, the Emergencies Ministry's regional department said.

Earlier, the ministry said a gas cylinder had exploded in a two-story residential building in the village of Filinskoye in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Part of the building between the entrances collapsed.

"A few minutes ago, two people were removed from the rubble. One of them died. Details on who they are, guests or owners, are being clarified," the regional department said.

A total of 12 people lived in the building.