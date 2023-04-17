One Dead Following Gas Explosion in Residential Building in Kazakhstan - Authorities

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) One body was found under the rubble of a residential building that partially collapsed after a gas explosion in Zhanaozen, a city in Kazakhstan's Mangystau Region, local authorities said on Monday.

According to the Kazakh Ministry for Emergency Situations, a household gas explosion occurred in a two-story residential building in Zhanaozen early on Monday morning.

At least 11 people were injured, the ministry said.

Later on Monday, the regional administration said citing updated data from the emergency ministry that, as of 03:30 GMT on Monday, the number of injured stood at 12 (five people have been hospitalized). The body of one person was discovered under the rubble.

The regional administration specified that the explosion affected three apartments out of the total 12 apartments in the building.

The cause of the gas explosion is under investigation.