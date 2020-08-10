UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One In 3 UK Firms Planning Third Quarter 2020 Job Cuts Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

One in 3 UK Firms Planning Third Quarter 2020 Job Cuts Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

One in three companies operating in the United Kingdom are expecting to make job cuts in the third quarter of this year due to the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic and the phasing out of a government furlough scheme, fresh research conducted by staffing firm Adecco and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) revealed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) One in three companies operating in the United Kingdom are expecting to make job cuts in the third quarter of this year due to the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic and the phasing out of a government furlough scheme, fresh research conducted by staffing firm Adecco and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) revealed on Monday.

"The latest quarterly Labour Market Outlook report shows a 50% increase in the number of organisations expecting to cut jobs compared to the spring report, rising from 22% three months ago to 33% in this latest report. Twice as many private sector employers (38%) expect to make redundancies compared to the public sector (16%)," a press release published by the CIPD read.

The latest forecast is the weakest prediction for job market confidence seen in the United Kingdom for multiple years, senior labor market adviser at the CIPD, Gerwyn Davies, said, adding that job cuts are predicted to rise once the government's coronavirus job retention scheme ends.

"This is the weakest set of data we've seen for several years. Until now, redundancies have been low - no doubt due to the Job Retention Scheme - but we expect to see more redundancies come through this autumn, especially in the private sector once the scheme closes," Davies said.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the United Kingdom's coronavirus job retention scheme in March. The initiative allows furloughed workers to receive as much as 80 percent of their monthly wage, up to 2,500 Pounds ($3,257).

The scheme is set to be phased out over the coming months as employers will be expected to make greater contributions, and the initiative is scheduled to expire in October.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Job United Kingdom March October Market From Government Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Running red light threatens safety of road users: ..

10 minutes ago

TCL and Daraz brings Jashn-e-Azadi Sale gala with ..

14 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Launches Azaadi Sale in Collaboratio ..

44 minutes ago

Zenga and Falcao visit Dubai Sports World

49 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law on establishing SG ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Government Legal Department head appointed

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.