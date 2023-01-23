UrduPoint.com

One In 5 US Firms Eyeing Job Cuts In Coming Months - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 05:55 PM

One in 5 US Firms Eyeing Job Cuts in Coming Months - Poll

Nearly 20% of US firms are considering laying off workers in the coming months due to the projected fall in demand for goods and services, a poll conducted by the National Association for Business Economics found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Nearly 20% of US firms are considering laying off workers in the coming months due to the projected fall in demand for goods and services, a poll conducted by the National Association for business Economics found.

"For the first time since 2020, more respondents expect falling rather than increased employment at their firms in the next three months," NABE President Julia Coronado was quoted as saying by Bloomberg news agency.

The survey of 60 NABE members conducted from January 4-11 revealed that only 12% thought that hiring would continue in the next three months, while about a third said that their company did not face any labor shortages.

The forecast highlights concerns that more companies will be reducing headcount as the Federal Reserve continues to raise its benchmark interest rate, increasing borrowing costs for companies and hurting investment confidence.

Some 40% of those polled said their companies' profit margins had declined over the past three months, according to Bloomberg, up from less than a third in July and October. Over a half said they expected profits to remain unchanged in the next three months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company January July October 2020 From Employment

Recent Stories

Arsenal silence doubters with statement win over M ..

Arsenal silence doubters with statement win over Man Utd

16 seconds ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Planning Taiwan Visit - ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Planning Taiwan Visit - Reports

43 seconds ago
 Hungary Will Not Support Sanctions Limiting Energy ..

Hungary Will Not Support Sanctions Limiting Energy Cooperation With Russia - Szi ..

45 seconds ago
 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament starts on Tuesday ..

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament starts on Tuesday

48 seconds ago
 Ruthless Djokovic, Sabalenka sweep into Australian ..

Ruthless Djokovic, Sabalenka sweep into Australian Open quarters

50 seconds ago
 49 vehicles fined on parking violations in Rawalpi ..

49 vehicles fined on parking violations in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.