One Killed, 5 Injured as Fire Hits Oil Plant on Iranian Kharg Island - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) At least one man has died and five have been injured in the fire, which broke out at the Iranian oil plant located on the Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, the state IRIB broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the Iranian media outlet, the fire emerged early on Thursday and has not gone out so far.