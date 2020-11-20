UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 5 Injured As Fire Hits Oil Plant On Iranian Kharg Island - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:06 AM

One Killed, 5 Injured as Fire Hits Oil Plant on Iranian Kharg Island - Reports

At least one man has died and five have been injured in the fire, which broke out at the Iranian oil plant located on the Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, the state IRIB broadcaster reported on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) At least one man has died and five have been injured in the fire, which broke out at the Iranian oil plant located on the Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, the state IRIB broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the Iranian media outlet, the fire emerged early on Thursday and has not gone out so far.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Oil Died Man Media

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 2 pct to A ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan Cabinet approves recruitment of 2000 t ..

1 minute ago

Colombian President Duque Says Bogota's Relations ..

1 minute ago

Kazakh President Seeks to Boost Number of Country' ..

1 minute ago

Perpetrator of 1977 Atocha Attack in Madrid Releas ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.